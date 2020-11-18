The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) last week launched draft guidelines on standard health insurance products for vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, kala-azar, chikungunya and zika virus. The general and health insurers can offer one or a combination of diseases and can price a policy for every disease separately. The minimum sum insured is ₹10,000, while customers can opt for a cover in the multiples of ₹10,000, up to ₹2 lakh. The policies, which can be offered on a family floater basis as well, will have a waiting period of 15 days and the premiums will be same pan India.