Star Health and Allied Insurance announced the launch of two new variants of its specialty products – Star Cancer Care Platinum Insurance Policy and Star Cardiac Care Platinum Insurance Policy. These products are designed to address the needs of people who are diagnosed with cancer and cardiac conditions.

There are no premedical tests required to avail of these policies. However, the insured should submit the previous medical records of treatment undergone at the time of purchasing the policy. Policies are renewable, and premiums can be paid quarterly, half-yearly and annually, according to the insurer's statement.

Cancer Care Platinum: Health insurance for individuals diagnosed and surviving with cancer. Covers persons aged between 5 months and 65 years with a sum insured up to ₹10 lakh.

Covers expenses incurred due to hospitalization for cancer and non-cancer-related ailments with applicable waiting periods. (Nil waiting period for accidents, 30 days for non-cancer treatment, 12 months for hospice care, 30 months for treatment of cancer and pre-existing diseases)

The lump-sum cover for cancer includes 50% of sum insured as optional benefit if the insured person suffers a recurrence, metastasis, and/or a second malignancy unrelated to the first cancer after a waiting period of 30 months.

Cardiac Care-Platinum: Health Insurance for individuals diagnosed with cardiac ailments. Cardiac Care - Platinum covers persons aged between 7 years and 70 years with a sum insured of up to INR 15 lakhs

Covers expense incurred due to hospitalization for cardiac and non-cardiac conditions after 30 days of policy inception. (Nil waiting period for accidents, 24 months for named aliments and heart transplant and 48 months for other pre-existing diseases).

Key features of Star Cancer Care Platinum insurance policy:

- Sum insured available up to ₹10,00,000, customer can opt for sum insured of ₹5,00,000, ₹7,50,000 or ₹10,00,000.

- Covers in-patient hospitalization, day care treatment, road ambulance, pre & post hospitalization expenses.

- If the insured person suffers a recurrence, metastasis, and/ or second malignancy unrelated to the first cancer, then the company will pay a lump sum amount. This benefit is in addition to the Indemnity sum insured.

- A waiting period of 30 months is applicable for the treatments related to Cancer and for the Lump-sum benefit cover.

“Hospice care in Oncology is a care that focuses on the quality of life of patients (as well as their caregivers) who are experiencing advanced, life-limiting cancers Payable up to 20% of sum insured at network providers on the indemnity basis, payable once in a lifetime. Available after a waiting period of 12 months from the policy inception," the company said.

- Additional benefits include hospice care, e-second medical opinion, wellness services - diet & nutrition programme, Weight management program, Specialist Consultation - Through Telehealth app.

- The insured will get a cumulative bonus of 5% of the basic sum insured for each claim-free year up to a maximum of 50% of the basic sum insured. Insured can avail health check-ups after each claim-free year.

- For a person aged 36 yrs for ₹10,00,000, sum insured, premium (excluding GST) is ₹23,605

Key features of Star Cardiac Care insurance policy – Platinum

- Sum insured is available up to ₹15,00,000; customer can opt for sum insured of ₹5,00,000, ₹7,50,000, ₹10,00,000 or ₹15,00,000

- Available for persons from 7 years to 70 years who have been diagnosed with Cardiac disorders.

- Waiting period for Cardiac disorders: 30 days.

- Covers in-patient hospitalization, day care treatment, road ambulance, pre & post hospitalization expenses

- Expenses for Heart Transplantation are covered up to 200% of the sum insured (after 24 months waiting period)

- Expenses related to cardiac devices are covered up to 50% of the sum insured.

- Additional benefits include e-second medical opinion, tele-health services, wellness services

- Covers outpatient medical expenses from day one.

- Automatic restoration of basic sum insured once by 100% upon exhaustion of the sum insured and no claim bonus during the policy period

- Insured can avail 10% discount on the renewal premium, if he/she submits ECHO, Lipid Profile and HbA1c reports and are normal.

- Renewal benefits include health check-up benefit on completion of each policy year

-Cumulative bonus of 10% of basic sum insured for each claim-free year up to a maximum of 100% of the basic sum insured.

- For a person aged 50 yrs for ₹10,00,000 sum Insured, premium (excluding GST) is ₹31,035

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.