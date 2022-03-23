Star Health launches premier insurance policy

Star Health launches premier insurance policy2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
- Unless the insured has a pre-existing disease, is undergoing medical treatment or has disabilities, there are no requirements of premedical tests to avail this policy
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Star Health and Allied Insurance, a standalone health insurance company, has announced the launch of Star Health Premier Insurance Policy designed to cover the expenses incurred on hospitalization due to illness or accident for customers who are 50 years or older.
Star Health and Allied Insurance, a standalone health insurance company, has announced the launch of Star Health Premier Insurance Policy designed to cover the expenses incurred on hospitalization due to illness or accident for customers who are 50 years or older.
The policy is available on both individual and floater basis. Unless the insured has a pre-existing disease, is undergoing medical treatment or has disabilities, there are no requirements of premedical tests to avail this policy. Customers can purchase the policy through premiums which can be paid in quarterly or half-yearly installments. The product offers a policy term of one year, two years or three years.
The policy is available on both individual and floater basis. Unless the insured has a pre-existing disease, is undergoing medical treatment or has disabilities, there are no requirements of premedical tests to avail this policy. Customers can purchase the policy through premiums which can be paid in quarterly or half-yearly installments. The product offers a policy term of one year, two years or three years.
Some of the key features include:
Sum insured available up to ₹1 crore; customer can opt for sum insured of ₹10 lakh, ₹20 lakh, ₹30 lakh, ₹50 lakh , ₹75 lakh and ₹1 crore.
Coverage - In-patient hospitalization, day care treatment, road ambulance, air ambulance, organ donor expenses, and pre & post hospitalization expenses
Additional benefits include Ayush treatment, rehabilitation and pain management, bariatric surgery, coverage for modern treatments, homecare treatment, hospice care, medical and telehealth consultations.
Covers outpatient medical expenses from day one
Automatic restoration of basic sum insured once by 100% upon partial or full utilization of the sum insured.
Long term discount for 2-year policy-10% discount on 2nd year premium. For 3-year policy – 11.25% discount on 2nd and 3rd year premium.
Anand Roy, managing director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “As insurers, we’ve seen time and again that the insurance needs of the elderly are generally not well met. This segment of customers has very specific needs, as the incidence of hospital visits are comparatively higher than young adults. We have designed the Star Health Premier Insurance Policy with this in mind. The policy now covers consumables and provides better overall coverage to this segment. The policy also helps ease the impact on their finances due to hospital visits. I’m sure this innovative policy will be beneficial to many."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!