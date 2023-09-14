Star Health launches UPI QR code payment option for insurance purchases. How does this work?1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Star Health launches dynamic UPI QR code-based payment option for insurance purchases and renewals, simplifying the customer experience
Star Health and Allied Insurance on Thursday announced a significant move towards transforming the insurance payment landscape with the launch of its dynamic UPI QR code-based payment option for policy purchases and renewals. The customized solution simplifies the customer purchase experience with a few clicks. Star Health also launched personalized UPI payment intent links to enhance customer ease. This cutting-edge initiative, enabled by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), represents a paradigm shift in the adoption of modern technology-driven payment solutions.