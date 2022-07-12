Star Health partners with MeitY to reach rural markets

Out-of-pocket expenditure on health is a major reason for relapsing into poverty for many families in the country. This partnership aims to work towards increasing insurance awareness and penetration by encouraging rural communities to invest in health insurance for their financial security
Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. and Common Services Centres (CSC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, have partnered to provide over 5 lakh CSCs access to a select range of Star Health insurance products. These products have been designed to meet the needs of rural customers across the tier-II, tier-III cities, and rural markets pan India, according to a Star Health press release.
The CSCs will provide a host of special features to rural customers including a large bouquet of e-services through a single-delivery platform, localised help-desk support, and sustainability for village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) through a maximum commission sharing model of operation.
Anand Roy, Managing Director at Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., said “This tie-up with CSC is a huge step towards our endeavour of providing easy access and more choice of health insurance products that meet specific needs of the people in rural India. CSC’s robust network and presence across India makes them an ideal distribution partner for this initiative."
A self-sustaining network of over 5 lakh CSCs in Gram Panchayats that are managed by VLEs aims to enable easy access to health insurance products at the last mile. Through its network, CSC plans to offer a series of products for the rural markets to meet the health insurance needs, said the firm.
Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, CEO, CSC SPV said, “In rural and underserved areas, there is lack of awareness on health insurance products. Large number of Indians are not covered by any government or private health insurance schemes. Out-of-pocket expenditure on health is a major reason for relapsing into poverty for many families in the country. Through our partnership with Star Health, we will work towards increasing insurance awareness and penetration by encouraging rural communities to invest in health insurance for their financial security."
This tie-up aims to increase health insurance penetration in rural India. Concurrently, the added distribution network will help Star Health expand its market share and strengthen its presence across the country, said the firm.