Sure, you have home insurance. But do you have enough?

Title matters. Many high-net-worth individuals use trusts or limited liability companies to hold title to their homes. Mr. Houldin said that homeowners often forget to add that entity as an additional insured on a homeowners policy. That could mean that if there is a lawsuit against the owner of the property for any reason, the entity and you, as the beneficial owner, may not be protected. “There are numerous examples of suits being brought against trusts or LLCs as owner of the property for incidents such as slip and falls and the claim not being covered," Mr. Houldin said. “Adding the entity does not increase the premium, but it does require insurance-company approval."