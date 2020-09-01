Home >Insurance >News >Tata AIA Life and David Beckham to conduct a virtual family wellness workshop

Tata AIA Life has announced an online family wellness workshop 'Sehat Ka Rakshakaran', featuring superstar David Beckham, the soccer legend & British cultural icon. The online wellness workshop will have five more experts from different fields. The online workshop will discuss physical, mental and financial health. It will provide an opportunity to connect with family and have fun, a chance to learn a new skill. Tata AIA Life's workshop aims at providing tips to help participants build a stronger bond with family.

The online workshop will have five more experts namely, Gaurav Kapur, the host for Sehat Ka Rakshakaran, Natasha Noel, a Yoga Practitioner, Devdutt Pattanaik, an author & mythologist Vicky Ratnani, Chef & Nutritionist and Ankur Warikoo, an Entrepreneur, Angel Investor & Speaker.

"The legendary English footballer, and British cultural icon, David Beckham will share a special message for India on how we can all have healthier, longer, better lives," says the note from the insurance company.

One can attend the workshop with other family members as well to take complete advantage of the program. The workshop will be held on September 6.

