Tata AIA Life debuts industry-first smart value income plan

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life), a joint venture company established by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA), has launched a 'Smart Value Income Plan', a non-linked, participating life insurance savings plan where the bonus can be adjusted against premium payments. This plan includes first-in-industry features such as the option to accumulate cash bonuses which will earn rewards in the form of loyalty bonuses in the sub wallet and favourable interest rates on loans for MSMEs and women entrepreneurs, as well as an additional 1% concession on loan facilities for women entrepreneurs. Individuals between the age group of 1 and 65 can buy the Smart Value Income Plan, with a maximum maturity age of 100 years. The policyholder may also be eligible for tax advantages under Sections 80 C and 10 (10 D) of the Income Tax Act of 1961.

