"In the absence of a formal social security system in India, there is an urgent need to expand the influence of protection- income and health - to ensure against a fall in living standards through exigencies that may arise. There are 44% households in India with a protection gap of over 90% in terms of their long-term protection needs. Annuity products that offer guaranteed income for life can help navigate this existent gap with the required security. Through Fortune Guarantee Pension, we endeavour to help our customers save adequately as early as possible before retirement, ensuring stable income and maintaining their lifestyle and aspirations in the present and the future," said Samit Upadhyay, chief financial officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance.