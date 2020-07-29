Tata AIA Life Insurance promises claim pay-outs in four hours

“Express Claim & Easy Claim process is our way of fulfilling our promise of protecting families of our valued customers, should anything happen to them especially in these unprecedented times. The Express Claims payout and Claims services from home will be a huge support to the families in their hour of need. Our tech-enabled initiative coupled with our beneficiary outreach is part of our ongoing commitment to customer convenience and reiterates our Customer-First policy, " says Yusuf Pachmariwala, Executive Vice President and Head of Operations, Tata AIA Life.