Further, in the agreement, licensed Village-level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) solicit Tata AIA Life’s insurance products from the customer who comes to the CSCs for their services. If the consumers decide to buy the solution, they can complete the purchase by paying the premium to the VLEs by cash, cheque, or other electronic transfer modes like an e-wallet. Upon receiving the premium, the VLE logs into the Digital Seva Portal with individual login credentials. The CSC redirects the VLE to the Tata AIA Life platform and completes the application form and KYC process. Following the payment notification through payment API, the payment receipt gets generated. VLEs download the pdf receipt, print, and hand over the same to the customer.

