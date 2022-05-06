Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Insurance / News /  Tata AIG General Insurance launches Tata AIG Criti-Medicare health policy

Tata AIG General Insurance launches Tata AIG Criti-Medicare health policy

Tata AIG Criti-Medicare guarantees 3 times of sum assured and 70% waiver of premium in case of any critical illness.. Photo: iStockphoto
2 min read . 12:47 PM IST Livemint

  • Criti-Medicare offers various coverages under four sections--critical illness, cancer 360 degree indemnity, hospital cash, wellsurance benefit 

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited has announced the launch of Tata AIG Criti-Medicare, a health insurance plan offering coverage for up to 100 critical illnesses and hospital cash benefits.

Looking at the high probability of falling into the trap of lifestyle diseases today and the hardship individuals undergo, Tata AIG General Insurance has conceptualised and launched Tata AIG Criti-Medicare to offer extensive financial protection in times of unexpected and serious medical ailments, it said. 

Criti-Medicare offers various coverages under four sections--critical illness, cancer 360 degree indemnity, hospital cash, wellsurance benefit (optional).

It offers two plans-- Smart Century Premier Plan (100 Critical Illness) and Smart Half Century Plan (50 Critical Illness), which pay a lump sum amount if the insured person is diagnosed with any of the listed critical illnesses.

With the option of Do It Yourself, the policyholder can choose from Critical Illness and Cancer 360 Degree under one policy. The insured gets an option to choose survival period from 0/7/15 days, in case of critical illness, said the firm.

Criti-Medicare policy guarantees 3 times of sum assured and 70% waiver of premium in case of any critical illness. Another unique feature is Cancer 360 Degrees Indemnity Cover along with global coverage, offering a wide range of expenses such as present and future advanced treatment, hotel accommodation, transportation expenses, palliative care, and psychiatric counselling sessions. The policy also offers hospital cash benefit of Rs. 20000 daily cash for 180 days in one year, which doubles in case of accidental and ICU hospitalisation.

Tata AIG Criti-Medicare can be taken on an individual or multi-individual basis. With the “Multi-Pay" feature of this product, customers can claim thrice from various critical illness categories as against traditional critical illness policies wherein, cover terminates upon payment of single critical illness claim, as per the firm.

Tata AIG Criti Medicare, Parag Ved, President and Head of Consumer Lines, Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd., said, “We have always been committed to our mission of creating a better tomorrow for our customers by delivering innovative risk solutions that provide peace of mind. With our new ‘Tata AIG Criti-Medicare’ product, we aim to offer the comprehensive coverage for critical illnesses and all stages of cancer care.

The product offers flexibility to meet different needs, wherein customer can choose between the numbers of critical illnesses, zero-day survival period, global treatment for separate cancer cover and coverage for major/ minor surgeries. The sum insured ranges up to 2 crore. This product can be offered to wide range of family relationships. 

 