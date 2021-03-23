Tax saving shouldn't be only reason to buy health policy: Ajay Shah

Another aspect to be mindful of is that the older we get in opting for a health insurance policy, the higher is the applicable premium. Whereas, if health insurance is bought at a younger age, the comparative premium is significantly lower, and one has the advantage of completing their respective wait-periods while they are still in a state-of-good-health. Certain treatments are not covered during the waiting periods, which usually apply anywhere from 2 to 4 years from the first purchase of the policy.