Tax secrets of Health Savings Accounts

Say that Jane, age 23, is employed but still has health insurance through her parents’ high-deductible plan with an HSA. (Many children are covered by parental plans until age 26.) If Jane isn’t claimed as a dependent on her parents’ income-tax return, she can put up to $7,750—yes, the family amount—into her own HSA, even if her parents have funded their own. Jane doesn’t have to fund the HSA with her own earnings; someone else could give her the money for it.

