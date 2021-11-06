Taxation of maturity proceeds of single premium life insurance policy

Since the insurance company has deducted tax at source I presume the premium paid for the single premium policy exceeded 20% of the sum assured as the policy was taken between 01-04-2003 and 31-03-2012. As far as your question about the quantum of the taxable amount, out of the maturity amount received by you, is concerned there is no clear cut provision under the income tax laws but in my opinion the entire amount of maturity proceeds cannot be taxed and only the difference between premium paid and maturity proceeds should be taxed. One can draw inference from the provision for taxation of Unit Linked Insurance Polices (ULIP), with annual premium more than 2.50 lakhs in a year, introduced by budget 2021. The amended provisions propose to tax only the differential amount and not the entire maturity proceeds of ULIPs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}