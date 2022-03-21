Tech can reduce turnaround time for claim settlements by around 70%: RenewBuy

Indraneel Chatterjee, co-founder, RenewBuy said, “We understand what challenges consumers face, especially after filing claims and we always wanted to upgrade the insurance value chain with the help of deep tech offerings. This is the reason, why RenewBuy recently acquired Artivatic.AI. Artivatic’s AI driven technology will solve a long-standing problem for the industry and for our consumers. We will be able to offer improved automated claims assessment, real-time QC and fraud and risk assessment, and almost instant claims settlement with minimal labour and errors. We would urge the entire industry to move to a tech-driven insurance model for solving the deep-rooted claim settlement issues in the country."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}