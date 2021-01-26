Term Insurance: Save up to 10 lakh by upgrading your policy smartly

Suppose you take a normal term policy of ₹1 crore cover (till 70 years) amount at the age of 30 for an average premium amount of ₹14,500 yearly. So for the next 40 years, you pay a premium of ₹5.8 lakh for this policy. Next, at 45 years, you buy a second ₹1 crore policy for ₹30,000 yearly premium and for 25 years you pay a total amount of ₹7.5 lakh. And, you buy the third policy of ₹50 lakh at 50, for a yearly premium amount of ₹24,000. Till 70, you pay ₹4.8 lakh. So the total premium you pay for all three policies is ₹18.1 lakh