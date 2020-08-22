Subscribe
Thane: 5 held for duping insurance policy-holder
During the investigation and the interrogation of the accused, it came to light that they had cheated many more persons, who had bought insurance policies of the same company.

Thane: 5 held for duping insurance policy-holder

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST PTI

  • All the accused, who were arrested recently, had worked at a call centre of a leading private insurance company in the past
  • One of the accused posed as an agent of the private insurance company and duped a 45-year-old woman from Thane city of 15 lakh

Police have arrested five persons from Maharashtra's Thane district and Mumbai for allegedly duping a woman insurance policy-holder to the tune of 15 lakh, a senior official said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, ACP (Naupada range) Neeta Padavi said that during the probe, it came to light that the accused had cheated several others in a similar manner earlier.

All the accused, who were arrested recently, had worked at a call centre of a leading private insurance company in the past, she said.

They are identified as Ashishkumar Tiwari, Bhaurao Akhade, Vinit Jha, Vinay Tawde and Nikhil Narkar, all aged 30.

"One of the accused posed as an agent of the private insurance company and duped a 45-year-old woman from Thane city of 15 lakh on the promise of getting money from the company against her five policies," Padavi said.

The woman later lodged a complaint with Naupada police station.

"During the investigation and the interrogation of the accused, it came to light that they had cheated many more persons, who had bought insurance policies of the same company," the police official said.

Similar offences had been registered against the accused in Pune, Mumbai and Thane in the past, police said.

