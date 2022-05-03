Why LIC should worry about losing its agents

The reasons for the fall in LIC’s agent numbers are many. To begin with, the advent of online insurance providers and aggregators has negated the need for agents as everything is done online. Secondly, rivals have been wooing LIC’s agents, as was the case with Rangwala, offering better compensation packages and incentives. Commissions appear to be another issue—LIC has cited the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) of India’s 2016 rules, capping commissions in its DRHP, saying they have limited its ability to offer agents incentives. Also, unlike in earlier times, people entering the job market have many more career options before them and becoming an insurance agent is rarely at the top of the list.