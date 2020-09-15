The constant values behind the ratings

Over the years, the product features rated by MSMR have changed somewhat but the top two features have always been the number of years pre-existing diseases are excluded and the capping on room rent. There has been a representation for more comprehensive inclusion of wellness features. This benefit was first recognized in our 2017 ratings when we gave it a 3% weight; this year the weight has been increased to 5%, another small change. Our measure of wellness has not changed. Wellness activities must translate into a specific financial benefit to policyholders that they cannot otherwise get on their own. Such a definition eliminates OPD and pharmacy discounts because many platforms offer those without insurance. Similarly, providing policyholders mobile apps or wearables but no financial incentive to keep well do not count. Wellness benefits are scored if they lead to a reduction in premium or points that can be used for purchases.