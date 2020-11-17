The covid-19 boost to health insurance, in four charts

Some companies may have been circumspect in the risk they take on. Among the non-life segments, health scores lower on profitability. According to data from the insurance regulator, between 2014-15 and 2018-19, companies paid an average of ₹96 as claims for every ₹100 they earned as health premiums. By comparison, they paid out ₹84 in their motor portfolio and ₹81 in their fire portfolio.