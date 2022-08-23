The growth story going for Go Digit

Risk management

When an insurer is growing fast, one concern is if it is building a sub-standard portfolio and paying out more as claims. Go Digit is competent and at the upper end. Its net claim ratio, or claims paid in a year as a percentage of premiums collected, for the nine-month period to December 2021 was 76.4%. It was ranked 13th on this count. The public sector insurers were near or above the danger mark of 100%. Acko, the other non-life insurer that debuted around the same time as Go Digit and follows an online model, was at 105%.