The upside in lowering life insurance commissions

Overall, the move is a step in the right direction. A drop in commission boosts returns for policyholders, and incentivizes them to stay on in insurance-cum-investment plans. Typically, in these plans, policyholders optimize rewards over the long term, while a premature surrender amounts to a notional loss. In India, a large number of policies are surrendered prematurely. In 2020-21, the best an insurer managed was taking 63% of policies beyond the fifth year (Pramerica). At the other end, this was a dismal 22% to 36%. The regulator hopes this move will improve those numbers.