Things to know when choosing a medicare plan

The problem is if they get sick or injured and require a long-term stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility. In that case, they are less protected from costs than patients who have supplemental coverage or who are in Medicare Advantage. Suppose you are in a bad car accident, and have to spend months in a skilled nursing facility. Medicare covers all of the costs for the first 20 days. For the next 80 days, you have a copay of $185.50 a day.