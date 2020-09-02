Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited has has launched Tata AIG Tara, an insurance service through WhatsApp. "With the help of artificial intelligence, this initiative will offer customers a bouquet of solutions to their policy related queries in a timely, gratifying and accurate manner," the company said.

The service permits customers to access their policies in a virtual form. Additionally, the service will also allow customers to avail policy documents, request and receive renewal details, make premium payment online, seek support on claims, locate network hospitals and garages, make changes in address or any other personal details and even buy a health or motor policy of their choice.

To avail the services of Tata AIG Tara, the policyholders need to send a “Hi" to 7400412177 on Whatsapp. "The digitally enabled round-the-clock service will help deliver personalized customer service demands and empower customers to access Tata AIG’s services virtually from the comfort of their phone," the insurer said.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Ganorkar, chief operating officer, Tata AIG General Insurance said, “This launch is a step forward towards bringing digital transformation and innovation to enhance the customer experience with speedy turnaround time to their policy related queries. While all our customer touch-points will be available to serve endlessly to our policy holders, we expect TATA AIG Tara WhatsApp platform to be one of the most preferred and indispensable way our customers would like to connect with us."

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture company between Tata Group and American International Group (AIG). Started in 2001, the company has grown strongly to emerge as the preferred private general insurance company in India with several pioneering firsts to its credit, the insurer claimed.

"Tata AIG’s broad portfolio of protection covers for businesses and individuals, are backed by years of professional expertise in product offerings, exceptional service capabilities and seamless claims process management," the company said.

"With more than 205 offices spread across the country, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited has a robust multi-channel distribution network of 28000+ licensed agents including POSP, 400+ licensed brokers; a workforce of 5,000+ employees, including 800+ claim experts and a dedicated Customer Service & Operations team, consistently delivering superior service experiences, powered by the latest innovations in technology," the company said.

