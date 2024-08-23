This term insurance offers ₹3 lakh instant payout, terminal illness benefits, and premium discounts. Details here

'Sampoorna Raksha Promise' by Tata AIA Life Insurance includes features like instant 3 lakh payout on claim intimation, terminal illness benefits, and premium waivers, providing comprehensive financial protection and flexibility

Published23 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM IST
’Sampoorna Raksha Promise’ by Tata AIA Life Insurance This comprehensive product aims to provide enhanced financial security and flexibility to meet diverse customer needs.

Tata AIA Life Insurance has introduced a new term insurance product, ‘Sampoorna Raksha Promise,’ designed with advanced features to meet evolving consumer needs. Samit Upadhyay, President & CFO of Tata AIA, emphasised the shift in consumer expectations beyond basic claim payments. He stated, “Our new term insurance plan, Sampoorna Raksha Promise, caters to specific needs of consumers with innovative features such as instant payment upon claim intimation, inbuilt terminal illness benefits with acceleration of 50% of the base sum assured on the diagnosis and waiver of future premiums. This new solution is an endeavour to help our consumers live a fikar-free (worry-free) life and be taiyaar (prepared) in all situations."

Sampoorna Raksha Promise offers coverage until age 100 with two options

Life Promise - Consumers can select a particular sum assured at purchase, payable upon the policyholder's death.

Life Promise Plus - It offers a similar death benefit to the Life Promise Option. Further, when the policyholder survives until maturity, 100% of the total premium (excluding modal premiums and discounts) is paid back.

 

Sampoorna Raksha: Key Benefits

Instant Payout: 3 lakhs on death claim intimation to cover urgent expenses*.

Premium Deferral: Option to defer premiums for up to 12 months.

Terminal Illness Benefit: 50% of the sum assured paid upon diagnosis, with future premiums waived.

Life Stage Benefit:

Policyholders can increase coverage at key life events within 180 days:

Marriage: 50%

Birth/adoption of 1st and 2nd child: 25% each

Home Loan: 100% (subject to the loan amount)

Sampoorna Raksha: Additional Features

Accelerated Instant Death Benefit: 3 lakh paid within 1 working day after claim registration, post a 3-year waiting period.

Flexi Pay Benefit: Defer premiums for up to 12 months without additional costs.

Sampoorna Raksha: Discounts

10% digital discount on online purchases

5% discount for salaried customers

2% milestone discount for significant life events

15% lower premium for women

This comprehensive product aims to provide enhanced financial security and flexibility to meet diverse customer needs.

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM IST
