'Traditional insurance plans offer safety, steady returns in volatile times'

As the saying goes, ‘The early bird catches the worm.’ The earlier one starts, the more benefits one can derive from the power of compounding. Let us understand with an example. Raj and Sekhar,both working professionals aged 30 years. Both aim to build a retirement capital worth one crore by the time they reach 60. Raj understands the importance of intentional spending and starts early towards achieving his goal, whereas Sekhar procrastinates his investment decisions until he reaches his early 40’s. Assuming a rate of return to be 8% p.a., Raj would need to invest approximately ₹1 lakh annually for the next 30 years to achieve his financial goal of accumulating ₹1crore, whereas Sekhar would have to shell out ₹2 lakh annually for the next 20 years to reach the same figure.