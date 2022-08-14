Travel insurance is hugely popular this year. So are claims

Heathrow Airport, gateway to London, last month decided to limit the number of passengers departing the hub, requesting airlines cut flights to and from the airport. U.S. carriers including Alaska Air Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. have reduced flights, partly due to shortages of staff. In one example of the turmoil at airports, Delta Air Lines Inc. flew 1,000 pieces of delayed luggage back to the U.S. on a jet after a passenger flight was canceled.

