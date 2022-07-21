Travel insurance policies in demand post pandemic: Survey

“Our research indicates that the outbreak has raised awareness of the importance of travel insurance. Before the pandemic, only 50% of international travellers purchased travel insurance, but after the pandemic, that number has risen to 76%. Customers are increasingly cautious and seek adequate medical cover, including COVID-19 cover for overseas trips. The bulk of travel purchases always took place digitally, with the numbers now only increasing. Once perceived to be not so important, travel insurance is now a necessity. With ‘revenge travel ’now back in vogue, we see a huge opportunity and are delighted to note that one-third of respondents chose ICICI Lombard as the preferred partner of choice," said Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.