Ukraine war has insurers worried about cyber policies

In the New Jersey case, drugmaker Merck & Co. alleged it suffered $1.4 billion in losses from a 2017 cyberattack. Its nearly three dozen property insurers rejected Merck’s claim, citing war exclusions. The incident stemmed from a cyberattack known as NotPetya, which targeted a Ukrainian accounting firm and jumped indiscriminately to other organizations’ computer networks around the world. The White House attributed the incident to Russian military hackers, calling it the most costly and destructive cyberattack ever.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}