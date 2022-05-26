UK's Howden Insurance Broking gets Irdai nod to acquire 100% in Indian arm

José Manuel González, CEO Howden Broking Group, said, “Our increased stake in Howden India reflects our commitment to build a leading broking business where we continue to focus on investing in data and technology and to build long-term partnerships with our clients. People First is an ethos that is at the heart of all we do at Howden, and we stand committed to investing in the very best talent and empowering our colleagues to deliver innovative and seamless solutions for clients."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}