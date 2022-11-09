We’re not trying to become profitable in a hurry: Policybazaar chairman

Investors invest their own money to make money. If they think they will lose money, they will sell; if they think they’re going to gain, they will buy. I don’t think they’re trying to badger any sector. They might not believe in the tech companies. That’s their choice. I am also an investor. I’m the largest individual investor in Policybazaar. In a way, we all make up our own minds about what we think will create future value. People believing tech companies are good or bad, are just waves. You cannot make a business decisions based on waves. We’re not trying to become profitable in a hurry or race towards profitability. Becoming profitable is inevitable for us. What we have to focus on is growth and various other pieces and that’s what we continue to do. We grew 105% year on year. That’s not a small growth at our scale.