We’re seeing steady demand for pure protection policies: N.S. Kannan

I want to assure you that there is no proposal to increase the price. To answer your question on the long-term mortality impact of covid, we really don’t know. I just wanted to be upfront clear. I don’t want to say we have some superior insights. Because as you know, the pandemic is developing, we know the immediate mortality impact in the form of death claims we are getting that we are very clear about. However, what is going to be the long-term mortality impact of covid on the assumptions, we really don’t know. So, it is not proper, when you’re writing a 40- or 50- year business, to load an immediate experience on account of death claims on the customers who are buying the policy, because we don’t know how the mortality is going to develop over the long period. But we will wait to see some more research and some more long-term trends before we increase the pricing. I’m sure even the reinsurers will also adopt the same as what we would expect.