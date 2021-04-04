What a hike in foreign equity in insurance means

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
3 min read.11:20 PM ISTJagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra
The Rajya Sabha recently passed a Bill to raise the limit on foreign equity participation from 49% to 74% in the insurance sector. Higher foreign equity participation will help insurers tide over solvency-related issues, increase competition and efficiency. Mint explains.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Rajya Sabha recently passed a Bill to raise the limit on foreign equity participation from 49% to 74% in the insurance sector. Higher foreign equity participation will help insurers tide over solvency-related issues, increase competition and efficiency. Mint explains.