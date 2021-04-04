What a hike in foreign equity in insurance means

3 min read . 11:20 PM IST

Jagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra

The Rajya Sabha recently passed a Bill to raise the limit on foreign equity participation from 49% to 74% in the insurance sector. Higher foreign equity participation will help insurers tide over solvency-related issues, increase competition and efficiency. Mint explains.