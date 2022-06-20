What factors should I consider while choosing a health insurance policy?

2. No Claim Bonus: NCB refers to the incentive offered by the insurance company for all the years that you have not filed a claim. Typically it varies from 5 to 50% p.a depending on the insurance company and plan. Your coverage amount is increased at the time of subsequent policy renewals for all claim-free years. This factor ensures that the policy is future-ready to get a sizable sum insured enhancement every year. It will ensure that ever so increasing medical inflation doesn’t eat into your sum insured over a period of time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}