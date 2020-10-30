What is an ideal retirement investment plan?

It is important to note that both pure protection life insurance covers and policies offering savings cum investment are important for individuals and have their own place. While, the former caters to life’s protection needs, the later secures the financial needs of an individual. Both these plans are different but equally important. When it comes to savings cum investment solutions offered by life insurers, they help customers create desired savings for long-term. In case an individual is looking to save and grow their money to achieve a long-term goal, saving and investment products offered by life insurance companies are a great option. These products offer completely tax free returns and the costs are extremely competitive when looked at from a long-term financial investment point of view. Additionally, these costs also cover mortality and offer an additional benefit of life cover which is anywhere between 10-20 times or more of the sum assured. So, if individuals are looking for pure life protection or life cover, they should look at insurance for sure. Additionally, if someone is looking for a savings plan, for a longer-term, in that scenario an insurance savings plan becomes highly comparable to any other financial instrument opted for a long-term benefit.