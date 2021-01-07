Which health insurance to buy for complete protection? All you want to know

2020 has been an unusual year; while there were many challenges, there were equal opportunities and learnings as well. One key learning we all can definitely take away is ‘Crisis comes unannounced and being prepared for it is no-one else’s but our own prerogative’. Undoubtedly, the year was marked by severe disruptions to our health and life. Entering into 2021 with much anticipation for vaccination, we should be hopeful and yet careful how the year will unfold and take necessary steps and precautions to safeguard ourselves.