Which is the right insurance plan to cover cancer treatment expenses?
By 2050, over 35 million new cancer cases are expected to be reported across the world. Cancer-specific insurance and critical illness insurance can help cover the massive cost of cancer treatment
With the rising number of cancer cases, a person is just one illness away from blowing off all their savings and moving into debt. Hence, it is important to be financially prepared for such fatal diseases with health coverage. Protection from cancer treatment costs demands an additional health insurance cover above standard health insurance.