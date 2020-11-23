Why buying a term plan is smarter than conventional life insurance products

The coverage amount for life insurance policies with maturity benefits, like moneyback policies, endowment policies, retirement policies etc., is 10 times its premium amount. That is, if you have a ₹20 lakh life insurance cover (with maturity benefit), your yearly premium would be ₹20,000. On the investment side, such products provide 3% to 4% interest rate, which is more or less the same as savings bank account.