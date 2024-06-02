Many insurance buyers prefer to opt for health insurance plans with OPD coverage. Many also plan for OPD riders in their health insurance plans

More people opting for health insurance prefer an additional Outpatient Department (OPD) cover. The OPD feature's popularity has significantly increased over the years, with the percentage of customers opting for plans with OPD covers quadrupling to 20% in the last three years, according to Policybazaar data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why are more people opting for OPD covers? The main reason behind the growing popularity of OPD coversand riders is the increasing preference for comprehensive coverage that extends beyond conventional inpatient services. Eighty percent of customers cite the accessibility to doctor consultations and diagnostic tests as one of the main reasons behind opting for OPD benefits in insurance plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How much an OPD cover is relevant? The Policybazaar data suggests that millennials constitute a large share of insurance holders looking for additional OPD cover as an inbuilt feature or a rider in their plans. Of all the customers who opted for an OPD rider or an insurance plan with OPD cover, 50% have actively utilised the OPD services. The Policybazaar data suggests that millennials constitute a large share of insurance holders looking for additional OPD cover as an inbuilt feature or a rider in their plans. Of all the customers who opted for an OPD rider or an insurance plan with OPD cover, 50% have actively utilised the OPD services.

Also Read: Why you should buy health insurance plans for your family {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top health insurance plans providing OPD coverage

Limited number of health insurance plans like Care Supreme, Tata Medicare Premier, etc offer OPD coverage as a part of their base plan. People can opt for riders like Star OPD rider if a preferred plan lacks OPD coverage.

Despite the growing popularity of OPD coverage in health insurance, only a limited number of health insurers provide this feature in their basic plan. However, customers can still opt for OPD coverage with the help of an additional rider. According to PB data, 47% of customers opting for this feature fall within the 31-45% age bracket, whereas 34% of the customers are in the 18-30 segment.

Insurance plans with OPD benefits are most popular in Tier 1 cities Most of these insurance plans are popular in Tier 1 cities, as nearly 45% of people opt for insurance with health benefits from Tier 1 cities. Second is the tier-3 category, as people living in these cities make up 35% of customers opting for health insurance with OPD benefits. Most of these insurance plans are popular in Tier 1 cities, as nearly 45% of people opt for insurance with health benefits from Tier 1 cities. Second is the tier-3 category, as people living in these cities make up 35% of customers opting for health insurance with OPD benefits.

Certain cities exhibit a higher concentration of customers opting for plans with OPD benefits, with Vellore (12.3%), Tiruvallur (10.9%), and Mathura (10.2%) leading the trend.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!