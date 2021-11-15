Why life insurance policy is needed to cover home loan

Moreover most of the banks providing the home loan either have their life insurance associates or have arrangement with some life insurance companies to sell their product to enhance their income, these lenders insist for life insurance policy through them which is not at all mandatory for you. In case the life insurance policy offered by your lender is not cheapest, you can refuse to oblige. If the lender does not heed, you can ask them to produce in writing the requirement to buy life insurance policy as mandatory and precondition for giving you the home loan. Since the lender cannot give you it in writing they will agree even if you buy a life insurance policy from other insurance company and assign it to them.

