Why your health plan premium is suddenly spiking

CHENNAI :
At a time when having a health insurance plan should have been a reason for comfort, Ram Manohar Reddy (48), an investment professional based out of Hyderabad, was in for a shock instead. Earlier this year, his insurer sent him a renewal notice for his health insurance policy. The premium hike was an eye-popping 200%—up from ₹21,762 to ₹66,667.
The insurer had discontinued the old policy and introduced a new product in its place with a few improved benefits. “I couldn’t immediately identify the benefits, but whatever it was, the premium was steep," Reddy said.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal