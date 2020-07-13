Will covid plans spur long-term demand for health insurance?

With covid-19 cases rising with each passing day, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is pushing insurance companies to offer short-term covid-19-specific health policies with an aim to bring the uninsured population within the insurance net. Other than the regulator-mandated standard indemnity policy, insurers are allowed to design their own short-term policies as well. While these policies may provide some immediate relief to the uninsured and vulnerable sections, will it spur long-term demand for health insurance? Disha Sanghvi asks experts