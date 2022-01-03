With Covid cases surging rapidly and Omicron tally in the country touching 1,700 mark, Insurance regulator IRDA today informed that insurance policies that cover COVID treatment costs will also cover expenses for treatment of Omicron disease.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said in a release, “All health insurance policies issued by all general and health insurance companies that cover treatment costs of COVID-19 also cover the costs of treatment towards Omicron variant of COVID-19 as per terms and conditions of policy contract."

IRDA also directed insurance companies to put in place an effective coordination mechanism with all their network providers and hospitals to make available seamless cashless facilities to all policyholders in case of hospitalization and render speedy services to all policyholders.

Last year, IRDA noted that all health insurance products that cover the treatment costs of hospitalisation will be covering costs of hospitalisation due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India's Omicron tally reached 1,700 today, with the new variant being detected from 23 states and Union Territories so far. Of the 1,700 cases, 639 people have already recovered or migrated, Union health ministry's data showed. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

Highly contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant was first detected in South Africa last year.

India's COVID tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed. The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)

