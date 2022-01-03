Will your health insurance policy cover Omicron treatment? Read here

Meanwhile, India's Omicron tally reached 1,700 today, with the new variant being detected from 23 states and Union Territories so far. Of the 1,700 cases, 639 people have already recovered or migrated, Union health ministry's data showed. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).