With LIC Digi Zone, customers can now buy insurance policies online soon

To enhance its digital footprint, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) of India has launched 'Digi Zone' to enhance its digital operations in areas of sales and customer services.

The insurer said, "With an intention to become a tech driven life insurer, LIC will offer information regarding LIC products and services through kiosks installed in the premises. Customers can use LIC’s Digi Zone to buy policies online, pay premium and avail other services as well. Soon after the inauguration, the operation went live by walk-in customers who made digital transactions in the new “LIC Digi Zone"."

It was inaugurated by LIC chairperson M.R. Kumar, in the presence of managing directors – Raj Kumar, Siddhartha Mohanty, B C Patnaik and C. Vikas Rao, Zonal Manager, Western Zone and other senior officials of LIC on 29 December.

MR Kumar said, "The launch of LIC Digi Zone is a big day for our Corporation. LIC plans to undertake the next wave of digital transformation to unlock several benefits of accelerating growth, driving customer satisfaction and improving intermediary productivity and loyalty."

A few days ago, LIC had also introduced a plan Dhan Rekha. The plan is effect from 13 December 2021. It is a non -linked, non-participating, individual savings life insurance plan. The product has various benefits and unique features. There are special premium rates for female lives. The plan is allowed to Third Gender. All benefits under the plan are fully guaranteed.

You can get the minimum sum assured of ₹2 lakh and there is no limit for taking maximum sum assured. The minimum age at entry ranges from 90 days to 8 years as per chosen policy term. The maximum age at entry ranges from 35 years to 55 years depending upon the chosen policy term.

