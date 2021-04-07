World Health Day: Average sum insured doubled to 2.2 mn in pandemic year

On the claims filed during the year, the survey found that in April 2020, of the total claims reported, only 4% were related to covid-19. However, as the pandemic peaked in September, the proportion of covid-related claims increased to around 40% of the total claims. The number of claims steadily increased from 8% in May to 23% in July and to 34% in August. “The overall trend depicts how health insurance in FY20-21 was amongst the most sought-after investment instruments, leapfrogging all other insurance categories," the company said in a release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}