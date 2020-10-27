Yes Securities see an upside of 29% in this life insurance stock

Life and health insurance have drawn a lot of attention in the last few months due to the outbreak of covid19. Demand for life insurance products has risen since the beginning of the pandemic. SBI Life , India's largest private sector life insurer saw 58% jump in individual protection business and 95% yoy surge in group business. SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd (SBI Life) on Monday reported over two-fold jump in net profit at ₹300 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2020. The life insurer had posted a net profit of ₹130 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Yes Securities remain positive on SBI Life with consistent performance on the protection business and revival in the ULIP business.

The broker recommends a Buy rating for SBI Life Insurance stock with a 1-year price target of Rs1,006, an upside of 29%. Currently, the stock is trading at ₹780 on NSE.

"SBI Life Insurance continues to focus on extracting more from its bancassurance and agency channels. Limited presence on the online platforms, however, is a dampener. The stock trades at FY22E P/EV of 2.1x, which we find attractive. We maintain our estimates and recommend BUY," says Prayesh Jain, lead analyst, Yes Securities.

The life insurer's income rose 45% to ₹18,458 crore during July-September period of 2020-21 from ₹12,745 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, SBI Life said in a regulatory filing.

Net premium income increased% to ₹12,858 crore during the quarter under review from ₹10,111.51 crore a year ago.

Assets under management (AUM) grew to ₹1,86,360 crore as on September 30, 2020 from ₹1,54,760 crore in the year-ago period with debt-equity mix of 76:24. 90% of the debt investments are in AAA and sovereign instruments.

The company has approved the grant of 9,24,690 stock options to eligible employees on July 21, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via