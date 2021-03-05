I have a health insurance policy from my employer, which includes a maternity benefit of up to ₹60,000. My wife is also eligible for a maternity benefit of ₹50,000 under her company’s health insurance policy. Though third-party administrators (TPA) for these policies are different, I wish to avail cashless facility from my TPA due to a higher limit. Is it possible to claim from the other policy in case the expense goes above ₹50,000?

—Name withheld on request

Yes, it is possible to claim maternity benefit from two corporate group health insurance policies. The excess amount not paid under the first policy can be claimed in the second. Do note that the total amount payable under both the policies put together cannot be more than the actual medical expenses incurred.

In terms of the process of the claim, you will have to avail of cashless facility in one plan and file for reimbursement in the other plan. After your wife is discharged from the hospital, you should ask for all relevant claim papers from the hospital. The hospital should also share a claim settlement letter, which will specify the amount of claim paid by the first insurer via cashless, and the excess amount paid by the patient. This excess amount can be claimed via reimbursement from the second insurer.

You should select the insurer for cashless not just based on the overall limit but also their negotiated package rate with the hospital. Hospitals offer differential rates to insurers based on the respective volume of business and payment terms.

I have inherited a substantial amount of jewellery, but I don’t believe in securing it with a bank. In case my home is broken into and the jewellery is stolen, will it be covered by my insurer?

—Name withheld on request

You can cover jewellery stored at home and worn on the person. Jewellery insurance is a specialized policy and works slightly differently from other home content insurances. Often, it is structured as an all-risk policy. Such insurance would be designed to cover burglary, theft, fire and other risks. While buying this cover, it is required that you disclose the value of all your jewellery in an itemized manner to the insurer. It would appoint an independent valuer to ascertain the current market value. The policy would then be insured on this agreed value.

Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in. Queries at mintmoney@livemint.com

