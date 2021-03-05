You can claim maternity benefit from two group health policies

In terms of the process of the claim, you will have to avail of cashless facility in one plan and file for reimbursement in the other plan. After your wife is discharged from the hospital, you should ask for all relevant claim papers from the hospital. The hospital should also share a claim settlement letter, which will specify the amount of claim paid by the first insurer via cashless, and the excess amount paid by the patient. This excess amount can be claimed via reimbursement from the second insurer.

